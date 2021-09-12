‘Not just yet’: Stosur, Zhang deny Gauff, McNally in doubles

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As a teary Coco Gauff congratulated her opponents on their women’s doubles title at the U.S. Open, she demonstrated the age gap that had been on the court. She revealed that Sam Stosur was the first pro tennis player to give her an autograph. The 37-year-old Stosur wouldn’t let the 17-year-old Gauff get her first Grand Slam title. Stosur and Zhang Shuai beat Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win their second major doubles title together and deny the teenagers their first. Gauff and 19-year-old McNally were trying to join Emma Raducanu as women’s champions this week. The 18-year-old from Britain beat 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday for the singles title.