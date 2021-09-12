Leury Garcia HR in 9th lifts White Sox over Red Sox 2-1

AP National Sports

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox 2-1. After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence. It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia, who is filling in at shortstop with starter Tim Anderson on the injured list. Chicago took a 1-0 lead and a three-hit shutout into the ninth before Craig Kimbrel struggled with his control and blew the save.