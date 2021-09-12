Herbert throws for 337 yards, Chargers beat Washington 20-16

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to help the Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington 20-16 in an ugly Week 1 matchup full of turnovers and big penalties. Herbert fumbled into the end zone and threw an interception but connected with Mike Williams for the go-ahead score after Washington’s Antonio Gibson lost a fumble of his own. L.A.’s Austin Ekeler also ran for a touchdown after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington’s starting quarterback with a right hip injury. Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick and could be the starter moving forward.