Gibbs stable asserting itself 2 races into Cup playoffs

AP National Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, regular-season champion Kyle Larson is still the points leader. But the stable of contenders at Joe Gibbs Racing is making the most noise with victories in the last two races. Martin Truex Jr. led a 1-2-3 parade of JGR Toyotas to the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway. Not much past the race’s midpoint, they were running 1-2-3-4. The return to winning ways is perfectly timed. Denny Hamlin ended a 31-race winless drought in the playoff opener at Darlington, and Truex’s victory came in his 16th start since the last one. The series wraps up the opening round of the playoffs next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the championship field is narrowed from 16 to 12.