Giants vaunted D falters, fails to get off field vs. Broncos

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants’ vaunted defense was supposed to carry the team while Daniel Jones and his banged-up skill players on offense ironed things out after an training camp marked by injuries. In the opening game of the season, the defense just couldn’t get off the field. Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes and kept the Broncos on the field for more than 35 minutes in a 27-13 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Broncos converted seven of 15 third-down chances and all three fourth-down opportunities. Bridgewater threw a TD on the last fourth-down attempt.