Alcott, de Groot complete Golden Slams in US Open wheelchair

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobody had ever won a Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis until Sunday, when it happened twice. And Dylan Alcott had never celebrated quite the way he did after his victory. Alcott and Diede de Groot both won U.S. Open titles, adding them to their victories at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with their gold medals at the Paralympics. They were honored during the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Alcott held up his trophy, poured a can of beer into it, and then chugged it while the crowd roared.