Sanders leads Jackson State to 38-16 win over Tennessee St.

AP National Sports

CLAY BAILEY

Associated PRess

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jackson State to a 38-16 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Sanders completed 30 of 40 passes as Jackson State (2-0) used a pair of third quarter scores to build its lead. In the frame, the freshman from Canton, Texas connected with Keith Corbin III for a 67-yard touchdown and then completed a 10-yard scoring toss to Shane Hooks.