Notre Dame’s Coan throws winning TD after dislocating finger

AP National Sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining after dislocating a finger and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29. The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame. It came in a game that featured three lead changes in a wild fourth quarter. Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining when Coan led the winning drive after a trainer popped his dislocated finger back into place. Coan finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.