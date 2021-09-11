Kamara scores 13th goal, DC United ties Red Bulls 1-1

AP National Sports

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1. D.C. United snapped a two-match road losing streak. New York has lost five of its last eight games — with two draws. Kamara moved within one of Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz in the race for Golden Boot. Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute with a shot from distance. Patryk Klimala stole it deep in United territory and found Yearwood open at the top of the box for his fifth assist of the season.