Johnson’s 3 TDs help LSU pull away from McNeese in 34-7 win

AP National Sports

By DAVID FOLSE II

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns and LSU beat McNeese 34-7 for its first win of the season. Johnson finished 18 of 27 in his fourth start for the Tigers. Though the LSU offense struggled to gain its footing, the Tigers’ defense bounced back with a stellar performance, allowing a single score on the night when senior quarterback Cody Orgeron found Carlo Williams for a 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.