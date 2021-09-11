Grandsir scores in 80th, Galaxy tie Rapids 1-1

AP National Sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1. Los Angeles had its winless run extended to four games. The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in any of its first 12 games this season. Colorado is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season. Grandsir ran past the defense for Daniel Steres’ long pass, and settled it before sending a shot off goalkeeper William Yarbrough’s into the back of the net. Michael Barrios scored for Colorado in the 64th minute by heading in Andre Shinyashiki’s cross. Barrios, a 5-foot-4 forward, outjumped two Galaxy defenders to head it home.