Charlotte goes to 2-0 with 38-10 win over Gardner-Webb

AP National Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds scored two touchdowns and became Charlotte’s career passing leader in a 38-10 victory over Gardner-Webb. Reynolds was 10-of-17 passing for just 103 yards and two interceptions but he still finished the night with 5,469 career passing yards, eclipsing Matt Johnson, who finished his career with 5,405. Charlotte did most of its damage on the ground with 306 yards and rushing touchdowns by four 49ers. The 49ers are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2015.