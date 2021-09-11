Blue Jays overpower Orioles in doubleheader sweep

AP National Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers in an 11-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh to give Toronto an 11-10 victory. In the nightcap, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the seventh with single off rookie left-hander Keegan Akin, and Bichette followed with a towering homer to left field. Tanner Scott entered for Baltimore and gave up another two-run homer to Kirk just over the right-field scoreboard. Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernández added three-run shots. Toronto tied team records for an inning with the 11 runs, 11 hits and four homers.