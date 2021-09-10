Verdicts due in Swiss forgery trial of Olympic official

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Verdicts are due in a Geneva court on Friday in the trial of Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah. He’s charged with four others in alleged forgery linked to implicating political rivals in Kuwait in a coup plot. The public prosecutor has asked the panel of three judges to sentence Sheikh Ahmad to six months’ jail time with a further two years suspended. All five men denied wrongdoing during a six-day trial and their lawyers asked for acquittals. Appeals are likely if any are convicted.