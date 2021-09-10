Tina Charles moves into 2nd place on WNBA rebounding list

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 82-74 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Charles moved past Rebekkah Brunson (3,356) for second place on the WNBA career rebounding list, trailing Sylvia Fowles (3,674). Washington (11-18) moved into a tie with the New York Liberty for eighth — the final playoff spot. The Mystics go on the road to face Chicago and New York, followed by a home game against Minnesota to close the regular season. Atlanta (7-22) was eliminated from playoff contention. Courtney Williams led the Dream with 23 points.