Ohtani hits 44th HR, but Astros tag him in win over Angels

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run, but got tagged early by José Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros in a 10-5 over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani had been 8-0 in his last 13 starts since May 28, and gave himself a lead when he hit a solo homer in the first inning. But the two-way sensation yielded six runs on a career-high nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Altuve and Bregman were a combined 5 for 5 against Ohtani. Bregman, who had four RBIs, Altuve and Carlos Correa each had three hits for the AL West leaders.