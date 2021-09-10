LEADING OFF: Mets host Yankees on 20th anniversary of 9/11

AP National Sports

The Yankees and Mets are set for an emotional game in Queens on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the first time the Subway Series will overlap with Sept. 11. Both teams will wear hats representing New York’s first responders, two years after Mets slugger Pete Alonso said the league rejected his proposal for specially designed hats doing the same. Then-Mets manager Bobby Valentine will throw out the first pitch to then-Yankees manager Joe Torre, and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza will be among the alumni in attendance. Piazza memorably hit a go-ahead homer for the Mets on Sept. 21, 2001 against the Braves in the team’s first game back at Shea Stadium.