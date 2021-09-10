Ga Tech signs hoops coaches Pastner, Fortner to extensions

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has signed basketball coaches Josh Pastner and Nell Fortner to contract extensions. Pastner received a three-year extension through the 2025-26 season after leading the Yellow Jacket to their first Atlantic Coast Conference men’s championship since 1993. They also earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in 11 years. Fortner received an additional two years on her contract to coach the Yellow Jackets women’s team through the 2026-27 season. She guided Georgia Tech to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history.