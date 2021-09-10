Flames sign defensemen Gudbranson, Stone to 1-year deals

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to one-year deals. Gunderson’s contract is worth $1.95 million and Stone signed for $700,000. The 29-year-old Gudbranson has played 10 NHL seasons for six teams: Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa and Nashville. He has 77 points and 640 penalty minutes in 563 games. The 31-year-old Stone is also a 10-year veteran. He has spent the past five seasons with the Flames and had four points in 21 appearances last season.