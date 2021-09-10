Cowboys’ Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins for five games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The suspense comes a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ 31-29 loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery. Collins won’t be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas’ open week.