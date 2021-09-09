Fickell wants focus of No. 7 Bearcats on Murray State

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell wants his players to maintain their focus heading into Saturday’s game with Murray State. The No. 7 Bearcats rolled to a 49-14 win over rival Miami of Ohio in their season opener. They host the Racers of the FCS on Saturday ahead of trips to Indiana and No. 8 Notre Dame. Also possibly diverting the Bearcats’ attention are reports they may get an invitation to join the Big 12 along with BYU, Central Florida and Houston as the league prepares for the departures of Texas and Oklahoma.