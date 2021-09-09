Browns-Chiefs a juicy headliner for Week 1 of NFL schedule

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The Chiefs have been hanging with the NFL elite almost since Andy Reid arrived as coach in 2013. For most of that period, the Browns were putrid. As the first full weekend of the 2021 schedule gets going, Cleveland just might be the biggest threat to Kansas City making a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Yes, those Browns, who until Kevin Stefanski arrived and won top coaching honors last year were never in the conversation for the AFC title.