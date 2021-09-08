WC qualifying: England loses perfect record, Spain’s big win

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

England’s perfect record in World Cup qualifying has vanished after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland while Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all won to build big leads in their groups on the road to Qatar. England drew 1-1 draw in Warsaw to end its five-match winning run in qualifying. England still holds a four-point lead with four games remaining. Italy is six points clear in its group after beating Lithuania 5-0 and Belgium holds the biggest lead in qualifying at nine points after a 1-0 win in Belarus. Spain won 2-0 in Kosovo and pulled four points clear of Sweden, which lost in Greece. Germany beat Iceland 4-0 away and extended its lead to four points.