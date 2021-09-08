Jaguars select 7 captains, including rookie Trevor Lawrence

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was voted one of Jacksonville’s seven team captains for the season. Coach Urban Meyer unveiled the list during a team meeting Wednesday by showing a 3-minute video that featured friends and family members breaking the news to the newly crowned captains. Linebacker Myles Jack, pass rusher Josh Allen, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, receiver Marvin Jones and center Brandon Linder are the other captains. The Jaguars open the season at Houston on Sunday.