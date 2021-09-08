Flowe, Oregon’s defense face big challenge in Ohio State

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe had a breakout game against Fresno State, but he and the rest of the Ducks’ defense will be challenged Saturday at Ohio State. Flowe had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in his first career start and was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following the Ducks’ 31-24 season-opening victory over the Bulldogs. Flowe’s tackles were the most for an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye had 14 in a game in 2016.