AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave the Miami Marlins a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-best 14 and allowed one run in nine innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and threw a career-high 114 pitches. Anthony Bender worked a scoreless inning for the win.