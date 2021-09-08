Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi isn’t complaining about his heavy workload and the physical toll it might take over the course of the season. The Clemson transfer left behind an annual College Football Playoff contender for the opportunity to be a feature back. Mellusi spent the summer bulking himself up to make sure he was ready. And he carried the ball more in his first game with the Badgers than he did in the entire 2020 season with Clemson. Mellusi ran for 121 yards on 31 attempts and scored the Badgers’ lone touchdown in a 16-10 loss to Penn State.