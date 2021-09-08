Chapman homers, Montas shuts down White Sox as A’s end skid

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered early, Frankie Montas won his third straight start and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 to snap a four-game losing streak. Montas allowed one run and six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He had lost his only regular-season appearance against the White Sox last month. Chad Pinder drove in a run with a triple. Yan Gomes and Elvis Andrus each had an RBI single for the A’s, who drew a crowd of 8,147 as they try to stay in the playoff race. Oakland got to Dallas Keuchel early and the Chicago lefty lost his third straight. Keuchel allowed five runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.