Alphonso Davies to miss Canada qualifier vs El Salvador

Canada star Alphonso Davies will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador after getting hurt against the United States. Davies set up Cyle Larin’s tying goal in Sunday night’s 1-1 draw at Nashville, Tennessee. He then came out in the 76th minute while favoring a leg. The Canada Soccer Association says the 20-year-old defender will return to his club, Bayern Munich, to continue his recovery and will miss Wednesday’s game in Toronto. The nature of the injury was not specified. Canada is seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986.