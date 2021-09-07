Spanish league postpones pair of games because of qualifiers

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top sports authority has accepted the Spanish league’s request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations. The games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and Alavés will be played at later dates. The Spanish soccer federation had denied the league’s request but Spain’s sports council ruled in favor of the league’s appeal to postpone the matches. The league had tried to block players from going to South America’s triple-header of World Cup qualifiers but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the league’s complaint.