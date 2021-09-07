Padres lefty Blake Snell perfect through 6 innings vs Angels

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Snell retired the first 18 batters on 66 pitches, including 10 strikeouts. The game was scoreless. Snell has turned around an inconsistent season with three brilliant starts. He threw seven no-hit innings at Arizona a week earlier before coming out with his pitch count at 107. The Padres won 3-0 on a combined three-hitter. In his previous start, Snell threw a career-high 122 pitches in 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-3, 16-inning home loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.