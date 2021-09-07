Packers’ Jenkins eager for toughest challenge of his career

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. Jenkins makes his first NFL start at left tackle Sunday when the Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.