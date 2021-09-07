Miley goes 7, Castellanos and India homer as Reds stop Cubs

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. Miley allowed one run and five hits. Jonathan India also homered for the Reds. Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ went deep for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven straight.