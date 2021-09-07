LEADING OFF: Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Cole ailing

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame, a year after the induction ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The four were chosen last year. No new members have been picked since. With a mid-week ceremony instead of the traditional Sunday afternoon, school back in session and the threat of inclement weather, the Hall of Fame wasn’t offering an attendance prediction for the ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York. The deaths of eight Hall of Famers over the past year and a half and the lingering pandemic have limited the number of returning Hall of Famers to 31. Two years ago a record 58 showed up.