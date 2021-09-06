Saban: Alabama OLB Allen ‘most likely out for the year’

AP National Sports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season. Allen was hurt on a sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King early in the second quarter of a 44-13 opening victory, forcing a fumble on the play. Coach Nick Saban said Monday that the injury will require surgery and that Allen is “most likely out for the year.” Alabama is expected to turn to Drew Sanders, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class.