Meyers has homer, 4 RBIs as Astros rout Mariners 11-2

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and sailed to an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Kikuchi allowed three hits but was done in by an error behind him and four walks over 1 2/3 innings in his shortest start this season. He gave up six runs, four of which were earned. The victory ended a two-game skid for the AL West leaders and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak.