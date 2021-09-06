Pressure mounts on US after 2 draws in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Players walked off the field dejected and nervous American fans are in an uproar. The U.S. soccer team has just two points after its first two World Cup qualifiers, three injured regulars and a team leader sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols. A 1-1 draw at home against Canada caused concern and ratched pressure. Instead of a revival under coach Gregg Berhalter, the Americans are sputtering heading into Wednesday night’s game at Honduras. The U.S. hasn’t won a qualifier since 2013 in Central America, where it has one win and three draws in its last eight matches.