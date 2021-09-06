Panthers’ Miller to miss Jets game because of COVID-19

AP National Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Carolina’s season opener on Sunday against the New York Jets. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Miller will be out 10 days, which according to league rules would indicate that he was an unvaccinated player who tested positive. Rhule said Dennis Daley will start in his place. A six-year NFL veteran, Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers.