Guinea’s overseas-based players trapped after coup

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Guinea’s overseas-based players remain trapped in their country after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup on Sunday. Guinea was due to play Morocco in a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry on Monday but the match was postponed and Morocco was evacuated home in a special charter because the borders are closed. Liverpool says it is in “constant contact” with midfielder Naby Keita and he is “safe and well.” Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow says its forward Francois Kamano is at his home and communicating with club staff. Toulouse defender Issiaga Sylla says the team hotel is only 10 minutes from the airport but they can’t move.