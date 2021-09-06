With Kiffin back home, Ole Miss romps past Louisville 43-24

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, Snoop Conner ran for a pair of scores and Ole Miss romped to a 43-24 win over Louisville. Ole Miss won without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was not be able to accompany the team to its season-opening game in Atlanta. Not a problem. Corral threw a 6-yard touchdown to Dontario Drummond, who finished with 177 yards on nine receptions. Corral also ran 6 yards for a score. Louisville trailed 26-0 at halftime to cap an awful opening weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference.