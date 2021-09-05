Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1. Cincinnati dropped a half-game behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card. The Padres beat the Astros on Sunday. All-Star closer Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the eighth inning that scored Cincinnati’s only run, but he finished the game for his 18th save.