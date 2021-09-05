Seager’s double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff race. Seattle is just three games behind Boston for the final wild card spot after the Red Sox lost on Sunday. Arizona has lost eight of its last nine. Seattle improved to 14-4 in extra inning games.