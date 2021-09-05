Schwindel’s grand slam lifts Cubs over Pirates 11-8

AP National Sports

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 11-8 win. With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around. Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight. He had just one homer before Sunday.