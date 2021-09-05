Hayes scores 22, Dream beats Wings 69-64 to end 11-game skid

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Monique Billings had her second consecutive double-double and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 69-64 to snap an 11-game winless streak. The Dream won on the road for the first time since a 100-97 win over New York on May 29, ending a 10-game skid. Billings finished with 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams scored six of her 17 points in the final two-plus minutes for Atlanta (7-10). Arike Ogunbowale finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Wings (12-16). Allisha Gray added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.