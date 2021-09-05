Hall throws 2 TDs, BYU beats Arizona 24-16 in Las Vegas

AP National Sports

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Jaren Hall accumulated 243 total yards and two touchdowns as BYU defeated Arizona 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Hall, the redshirt sophomore from Spanish Fork, Utah, made his third career start and first in the post-Zach Wilson era. Hall went 18-of-28 passing for 198 yards with two touchdowns for the Cougars, who won have won 12 of their last 13 games. Gunner Cruz was 34-for-45 passing for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Arizona.