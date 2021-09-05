Germany clicks in Flick’s 2nd game to thrash Armenia 6-0

AP National Sports

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Germany clicked in coach Hansi Flick’s second game in charge to beat Armenia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier and take top spot in its group. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring after coming on a substitute for his Germany debut. Marco Reus, Timo Werner and Jonas Hofmann also scored as Germany produced a much-improved performance in comparison to the jaded 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday in Europe’s Group J.