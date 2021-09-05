DJ Peters has 2 HRs, 4 hits to help Rangers beat Angels 7-3

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — DJ Peters homered twice, had four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball in the Texas Rangers’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Peters had the second multi-homer game of his rookie season, hitting a solo shot in the second and a three-run homer in the third. Hearn won his third consecutive start and ended the last-place Rangers’ five-game losing streak against the fourth-place Angels. He even struck out Shohei Ohtani twice. Jo Adell hit two homers for the Angels, who lose for only the third time on their homestand.