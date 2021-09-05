Defending Truck Series champ Creed sweeps Darlington

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed swept both events at Darlington Raceway this season. Creed led the final 80 laps for his second consecutive win in this season’s truck playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek closed to about a half-second of Creed on the final lap, but could get no closer. Creed joins Bobby Hamilton and Kasey Kahne as drivers with multiple truck wins at Darlington. There is one more race at Bristol on Sept. 16 before the field is cut from 10 drivers to eight in the second round.