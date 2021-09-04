Wofford holds off Elon 24-22 when late FG try sails wide

AP National Sports

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Walker Gliarmis booted a 26-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining and Wofford held off Elon the rest of the way, eking out a 24-22 season-opening win. After Elon gained a final possession with a strip fumble at the goal line at just over a minute remaining, a Skyler Davis field goal try from 46 yards went wide with eight seconds left, sealing the Wofford win. Davis Cheek was 29-for-51 passing for 312 yards with a pair of touchdowns for Elon. Cheek, a senior, returned after missing the spring season to injury.