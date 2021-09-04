SE Louisiana’s second-half eruption dooms N. Alabama 49-28

AP National Sports

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat North Alabama 49-28 in a season opener. Jaylen Gipson threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tak Kennebrew to give North Alabama a 21-20 lead with 9:37 left in the third quarter for its last lead of the game. Southeastern Louisiana proceeded to score three touchdowns in its next four drives and used a pick-6 to seal the deal. Gipson threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions.